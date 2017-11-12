Couple plan suicide; man sets lover ablaze but flees seeing her burn

Covai Post Network

A middle aged man was taken into custody for attempting to set ablaze a teenaged girl near Palladam in Tirupur district, today.

The couple had decided to commit suicide because their parents resisted their affair. Jansipriya a Plus II student was born to a Christain family and was living with her grandparents as her parents passed away.

She was in love with Senthilkumar of the same area. Having been in love for four years the two reportedly wanted to get married but were facing stiff resistance from Senthil’s parents as she was a Christian.

According to police, Senthilkumar poured kerosene on the girl, when she was alone in her house in Chencheripudur and threw a lit match

stick on her. It is said that he was also supposed to self-immolate but seeing the girl on fire and screaming for life, he got scared and fled the place.

Hearing the screams those in neighbourhood rushed and rescued her, police said.

Without responding to treatment Jansipriya died at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. Meanwhile, police have taken Senthilkumar into custody and are interrogating, they said.