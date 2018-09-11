Court orders to register cases against six for submitting fake documents

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A Special court here today ordered to register cases against six persons, including two government doctors and an advocate, after it found the documents seeking bail for an accused arrested in connection with drug peddling as fake.

Four persons were arrested on chArges of drug trafficking from Bengaluru and selling drugs in around the city on July 24 last.

One of the accused has filed a petition seeking his release citing epilepsy and he was getting married.

The petition was attached with the certificate issued by two government doctors on recommendation given by a private doctor.

However, growing suspicious over the genuineness of the certificates, the judge of Special court under EC Act ha directed CoimbAtore Medical college Hospital Dean Dr Ashokan to conduct an inquiry, the reports of which was submitted a few days ago.

As the case came up for hearing today, the judge, citing the inquiry report, concluded that the certificates were fake and ordered to register cases against three doctors, an advocate, a court staff and another who has printed the marriage invitation.

Judge (in-charge) C Sanjaybaba ordered to carry out the investigation under the supervision of City Commissioner of Police.