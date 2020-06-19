  • Download mobile app
19 Jun 2020
Coimbatore

Covai’s poo market sealed, restricted entry

Covai Post Network

June 19, 2020

Coimbatore : The district administration has sealed the Flower Market (popularly known as Poo Market) in R S Puram today, for fear of possible spread of Covid-19, as was happened in Chennai Koyambedu Market.

After relaxation of lock down rules, people used to throng the market, where flowers, vegetables and grocery are sold in over 100 shops and also by street vendors.

Considering the inflow of the people the Corporation and District administration anticipated the possible spread of Coronavirus, as majority of the people failed to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Now the administration sealed the area and cordoned it off and decided to allow a few people inside the area.

