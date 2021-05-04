Covid cases cross a hundred a day in Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: With the Corona count in the Nilgiris beginning to hit a ton or so a day,alarm bells have started ringing in various parts of the vacation destination.

Consequently the district administration has stepped up its efforts to check the spread.

Pointing out that the number of Covid positive cases in the district yesterday was over hundred,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said here today that it continued to be in the same range today also. As a result the number of Covid containment areas was also going up.If the number of cases was three or more in an area. it was declared as a contaminated one.The number of such areas which was six last week has doubled this week. Unlike last year,this year entire families are catching the virus from just one infected member.

Hence in all such families the members have been asked to wear masks even at home.In such areas special guidelines have been laid by the government. If anyone violates the guidelines stringent action will be taken.

Lamenting that,of late there were many Covid positive patients,without any symptoms, Ms.Divya said that they should be very watchful.

Stating that the number of patients in need of oxygen support and intensive care was rising in the

Nilgiris,the Collector said that 50 percent of the beds in private hospitals have been sought by the administration to treat Covid patients.At present 1252 beds in hospitals and Covid Care Centres,were available in the district.427 were occupied by Covid patients.

As a precaution ,people of the Nilgiris who go out of the district and return have been asked to isolate themselves for three days.