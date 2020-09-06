Covid count goes up by 48 in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Sunday’s contribution to the Covid tally of the Nilgiris was 48.

With this and with eight from Saturday’s final figure being shifted to those of other districts,the total till date stands at 1897.

While the number of cured is now 1502 the number of patients undergoing treatment is 381.

Of the fresh cases, four from Thangadu Oranalli and one from Mutinad had been infected at a funeral they had attended in Pudhuhatty. Three from Kodamalai and three from Springfield in Coonoor had been infected at a wedding they had attended in Ajoor area.

Nine from Ithalar and Pudhuhatty near Ithalar were contacts of persons who were already infected.