23 Jun 2020, Edition - 1806, Tuesday
Coimbatore

COVID COUNT GOES UP BY TWO IN THE NILGIRIS

Covai Post Network

June 22, 2020

Udhagamandalam:

It’s two more for the Nilgiris in Covid-19 count.
Quoting a state government release Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya, said here on Monday that a woman aged 25 staying at the Army quarters in Alandhur,Chennai had been tested at a check post when she came to the Nilgiris recently. The test result had turned out to be positive.

A man aged 51 of Melur area near Coonoor who was staying at Sripermbudhur in Chennai for the last six months had been found to be infected. He is now undergoing treatment in a Chennai hospital.

