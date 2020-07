Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The Covid figure touched 123 in the Nilgiris on Saturday with the addition of five more cases.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,of the new cases two were from Coonoor and three from Ketti Panchayat.

All of them had come into secondary contact with the Public Relations Officer of a Yellanhalli based private company.