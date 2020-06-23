Covid situation worsens in the Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The Nilgiris on Tuesday recorded its highest single day count of 17 Covid -19 infections.This was revealed by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya here .

Addressing a press conference,she said that with this the total number of infections in the district has gone upto 46.

Adverting to the figure of 31 infections declared officially on Monday,she said that since two of them had given their permanent addresses as Chennai,the go vernment had included them in the Chennai list.

Stating that a meeting has been scheduled with the Chief Minister on Wednesday,Ms.Divya said that monitoring of public movement will be strengthened.

She attributed the spike to the indiscriminate movement of people into the Nilgiris from other districts and states.

Earlier a meeting to review the situation was held at the Collectorate.Monitoring Officer Ms.Supriya Sahu participated along with Ms.Divya and others including sub-collector Ranjit Singh.

Later they visited some of the affected areas.