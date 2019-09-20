CPI demands for converting weekly Rameshwaram express to daily

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPI Friday demanded the convertion of Train 16618 Coimbatore -Rameshwaram Weekly Express into a daily train for the benefit of passengers of six districts in Tamil Nadu.

The train has good patronage and always full and considering the demand from the public of the districts, the Railways Department should take steps to convert it into a daily train, CPI District secretary, V S Sundaram said in a statement here.

The night train covers Tirupur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Pudukottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, before reaching Rameshwaran the next day, he said.

Since the passengers have to shell out over Rs.600 for private buses, the department should consider the demand from the passengers of these districts and convert it into daily train and also in the return direction, Sundaram said.