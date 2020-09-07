CPIM MP seeks detailed inquiry into building collapse in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPIM MP P R Natarajan today asked Tamil Nadu Government to make detailed inquiry about the real reason for the building collapse in Chettiveedhi, claiming two lives.

Natarajan, who visited the area, attributed the reason to the extensive use of earth movers as part of cleaning the nearby Selvachintamani pond which is being beautified under Smart City.

Even the people in the vicinity of the building and pond endorsed this view, by stating that the area was feeling earth quake like jerk during the use of earth movers, Natarajan told reporters.

Demanding the government for a detailed inquiry on the real reason for the collapse, Natarajan said that the dislocated people should be

provided shelter and compensation to the bereaved families.

Only after confirming the strength of the embankment area, the works for beautifying the pond should be undertaken, he said, adding that

the failure of the Corporation to lay a scheme road, sanctioned in 2010, was also another reason.

Meanwhile, DMK MLA, N Karthik who visited the spot, also blamed the Smart City works as the reason for the collapse, as the embankment was very weak.

He requested the Tamil Nadu Government to provide adequate relief to the families of the deceased and the injured.

Karthik also condoled the bereaved families on behalf of his party.