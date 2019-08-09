CPM threatens bandh over property tax, Suez contract

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The CPM on Friday warned of a massive agitation and a city bandh, if the City Corporation did not withdraw the ‘unjustified property tax hike’ at the earliest.

Condemning the haste of the Corporation in raising and collecting tax, CPM leader PR Natarajan, MP, said a total city bandh would be organised mobilising common people, traders and political parties.

Other demands the party include cancellation of the contract given French firm Suez for the supply of drinking water and relaying the approach roads, Natarajan told reporters.

The corporation had increased the tax from 50 per cent to 100, he said.

About the Suez contract, Natarajan said that without any modern technology and facility, the Corporation had been bringing water from Siruvani dam and supplying drinking water for ages.

Despite having talented youth and workers and the latest technology, the handing over the contract to French firm was a betrayal to the people of the city, he alleged.