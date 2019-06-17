Cracking down on criminal elements

Covai Post Network

This is not a reign where the anti-social elements can get away with what they do. This is not a reign where the cops look away when the miscreants indulge in illegal activities. This is a reign where 200 offenders have been remanded in a matter of 20 days for various criminal activities.

“Remanding the offenders serves as a deterrence . If not , they easily get away and continue to commit offences”, Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar told The Covai Post. The SP who has been largely appreciated by the public for handling criminal elements with an iron fist, has embarked on a drive to rid the district of nefarious activities. As part of which 200 elements who were engaged in selling banned lotteries, selling liquor in black and sand smuggling have been remanded.

He has also instructed that those engaged in online lottery gambling be remanded. Usually only a case is registered in such cases and they easily get away on bail. But this could serve as a deterrence, he noted.

In a bid to contain crime against women, All women’s police station are to be set up in various divisions of the district. A report has been submitted to the government to set up an All women’s police station in Karumathampatti and a traffic unit at Sulur to contain congestion.

All the 16 check points in the Coimbatore District will be monitored round the clock, the SP said. Efforts are being undertaken to monitor smuggling of ration rice and sand to Kerala with the help of CCTV cameras. The police inspectors have been instructed to register FIR when they receive a complaint. Night patrolling has also been intensified to ensure that the isolated pockets are free of house breaks and burglaries, he added.