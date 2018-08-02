  • Download mobile app

02 Aug 2018

Coimbatore

Craft Bazaar opens in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 2, 2018

Coimbatore : Craftsmen from across the country are displaying a wide array of textiles, handicrafts and accessories at the six-day Crafts Bazaar which began here today.

Organised by Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu, the expo will have sales of textile items like paithani, patola, mushroo, tussars, maheswaris, pochampally, ikkat, mangalgiri, kalamkari, fulias,
Bengal cotton, tribal cotton, linen and handeri, Bazaar president Jayashree Ravi told reporters during the inauguration.

Handcraft and accessories made on pipal leaves, beeds, glass, stone terracotta, gourds, recycled paper and leather and paintings by master craftsmen – sanjhi, ceramic, phad, miniature, pichwai, gond and kawad were on sale, she said.

Through the bazaar, the council was providing a platform for crafts people from across the country to exhibit and sell their wares And create a large customer/consumer base, Jayashree said.

With good business, there were nearly 45 per cent repeat artisans to display and sell their products, she said.

For the first time a craft bazaar would be held from August 9 in Erode at Tex Valley Mall.

TCP's LGBT Pride

