CREDAI Coimbatore to host 12th Edition of FAIRPRO 2022 three days from 29th – 31st July

Coimbatore: CREDAI Coimbatore organising 12th Edition of three days FAIRPRO 2022 from 29th – 31st July.

The Mega property exhibition of CREDAI Coimbatore, FairPro brings together property developers, bankers and buyers under one roof. With a variety of approved properties to suit every budget, location and need, as well as instant loan approvals from leading banks, the fair has drawn tremendous response over the last several years.

Coimbatore’s premier property fair CREDAI FAIRPRO 2022, in its 12th edition will be held at CODISSIA Trade Fair Hall E from 29th July – 31st July (10 AM to 8 PM). FAIRPRO will have over 30 trusted developers, with 75+ properties, 5 Banks and various home accessories vendors all under one roof. From luxury apartments to holiday villas to gated communities to plots to retirement homes, CREDAI FAIRPRO ‘22 has close to completion projects and new launches too.

In recent times, buyers have shown interest in ultra-luxury homes, apartments and plots. There is a huge interest in holiday home and holiday plots. Work from home has taken over most of the IT World. Thanks to this, larger homes are in demand. Locations that are well connected, regardless of their distance from work place, are garnering a lot of interest. Further, there is a fall in housing loan interest rates and consequently reduced EMI which has increased affordability. Of course, the increase in cost of construction is a huge factor; however, in spite of such a spike the demand is very high.

Savvy investors are also looking for Opportunities in real estate. This is driving demand for commercial and residential spaces, particularly in smaller cities that are growing as investment hubs for IT and e-commerce industries. With people looking to secure their savings in lucrative avenues this year, the real estate sector is all set to cater to this segment by guaranteeing year on year appreciation.

CREDAI FAIRPRO offers a 360-degree solution from investment, to interest rates to market values/guidelines and everything related to related to real estate investment. It is a platform for customers to get to know about the latest projects of Real Estate Developers from Coimbatore and surrounding areas like Tirupur, Erode, Salem and Trichy.

State Bank of India is the main sponsor for the fair

In all, FairPro is all set to offer homebuyers a unique opportunity to examine, compare and choose their DREAM HOME.