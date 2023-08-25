Cricket Legend, Mr Krishnamachari Srikkanth spends a meaningful evening with Humanitarian and Philanthropist, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai at Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Manchester of South India, Coimbatore, where compassion and commerce are balanced, hosted an evening with the young humanitarian, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai. Cricket Legend, Krishnamachari Srikkanth welcomed Sadguru at this event called ‘An Evening Divine’ which was attended by a group of key entrepreneurs and social leaders from in and around the city of Coimbatore. An interesting question and answer session between Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai was the highlight of the evening, where the former posed many questions on service and spirituality.

Sri Madhusudan Sai is a 44-year- old dynamic philanthropist, who has established a unique global mission that bestows Nutrition, Education and Healthcare, absolutely free of all costs to all, across 33 countries around the globe. In just the last 11 years from 2012, he has founded 27 educational campuses which includes a University and India’s first-of-its-kind free medical college; a ‘never-done-before model of healthcare institutions without billing counters’ has saved the lives of about 3 lakhs needy individuals, predominantly mothers and children across the world through primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare models; his morning nutrition programme feeds about 30 lakhs school-going children across 23 States and 5 Union Territories in India.

Tamil Nadu has been touched and tendered with special care by Sri Madhusudan Sai, through the establishment of an educational campus for girls – Sri Sathya Sai Meenakshiniketanam at Batlagundu in the village of Sevugampatti in Dindigul district, in June 2020. This region has a significant tribal presence, and this campus is like the ray of hope for women empowerment in the region, by bestowing a safe residential campus in naturalistic rural settings with world-class infrastructure, and faculty who understands the local culture and imparts academic knowledge based on the NIOS curriculum. Currently, the school houses 40 girls from Grade 6 to 8, out of which 23 girls are first-generation literates (whose parents haven’t completed primary schooling), 16 girls are coming from families that are Below Poverty Line, 11 girls are Single Parent children and about 11 girls are coming from remote tribal areas.

Another campus for the boys, Sri Sathya Sai Anandniketanam is being inaugurated by Sri Madhusudan Sai on 27August 2023, at the chilly hilly town of Kodaikanal.

‘Giving More and Taking Less’ is the principle for ‘Sustainability’ adopted by all the service institutions of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai. In truth, it is about ‘Giving Everything and Taking Nothing’ that has galvanised the social and spiritual endeavours of Sri Madhusudan Sai in the spirit of vasudhaiva kuṭumbakam – One World One Family.