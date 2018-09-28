  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
28 Sep 2018, Edition - 1172, Friday

Travel

Coimbatore

Cycle rally to promote spirit of adventure and awarenss flagged off

Covai Post Network

September 28, 2018

Coimbatore : A Cycle Rally to promote spirit of adventure and awareness was flagged off on Friday from Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington in nearby Nilgiris District under aegis of Infantry Directorate, Army Headquarters.

The aim of the rally was to commemorate the occasion of celebrating Infantry Day on October 27 and the teams of 10 cyclists lead by Capt Shubham Singh was flagged off from Thangaraj stadium, MRC, by Brigadier SK Sangwan, VSM, Commandant MRC, an official release said here.

The rally will cover a distance of approximately 2,741 km from Wellington to New Delhi over a period of 30 days.

The team will traverse through seven states and visit important places enroute such as, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jaipur.

Team will also undertake awareness campaign on joining Indian Army, Swachh Bharat and Women empowerment.

Such rallys are regularly undertaken by the Army in order to increase awareness in the areas and to project positive image of the Armed Forces to the general public.

In addition the rally is aimed at instilling a sense of adventure, camaraderie and espirit-de-corps amongst the participants, the release said.

