Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Bucking the downward trend of the last few days, the Nilgiris coughed up 23 Covid positive cases on Wednesday.

It took the total to 990.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya, so far 853 have been fully cured and sent home. With three having lost their lives 134 were under treatment in various hospitals .

Of the new cases,Main Bazaar in Ooty accounted for three and seven were from various parts of Kotagiri.