01 Apr 2020, Edition - 1723, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Decayed body of leopard found in Masinagudi , Nilgiris district

Covai Post Network

April 1, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty : An highly decomposed carcass of a leopard was found at Uppalah canal in Masinagudi Range in Nilgiris district today.

The carcass was found during the regular patrolling by the range staff, official sources said.

The postmortem revealed that the death could have occured some 10 to 15 days ago and specific cause of the death was yet to be ascertained.

All nails and canine were found intact and it is suspected that the death of two-year old leopard could be natural, due to disease, they said. 

