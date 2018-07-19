Decision on no trust will be decided after CM’s return: OPS

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A decision on the no confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA Government on Friday will be taken after the return of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Chennai, Deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam said.

Replying to a specific question on the issue, Paneerselvam told reporters at the airport here that the issue will be decided after discussion with the office bearers immediately after the Chief Minister’s return to Chennai.

“It is wrong to link a political party with the raids, since the income tax raids were conducted based on tax evasion,” he said, adding that contractors were carrying out their jobs, which ever party was ruling.

“Raids are being carried out with regard to tax evasion and linking a political party with it is inappropriate,” Paneerselvam, who was returning to Chennai, after a routine health check up at an Ayurveda Hospital here.

On allegations by AMMK member Thanga Tamilselvan on corruption against the State Government, Paneerselvam said, “Let him clean the dirt behind his shirt. I do not want to reply to a person, who never speaks truth.”

With regard to the release of water from Mettur dam, Paneerselvam said that it will take at least four to five days to reach the extreme end Nagapattinam, where the desilting works are in progress.