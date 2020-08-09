  • Download mobile app
09 Aug 2020, Edition - 1853, Sunday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Kolkata: Veteran CPM leader Shyamal Chakraborty dies of Covid-19
  • India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 67.62 per cent, CFR at 2.07 per cent
  • Portion of four-storey building collapses in Mira-Bhayandar
Travel

Coimbatore

Dehydrated elephant under treatment

Covai Post Network

August 9, 2020

Coimbatore : A 12-year old female elephant, lying fatigued in the Boluvampatti forest range on the outskirts, is being treated by the Forest Department officials.

The forest guards who are on the rounds early Sunday noticed the elephant lying unconscious and informed the senior forest department
officials.

Forest department veterinarian, Dr Prabu rushed to the spot and found the elephant fatigued due to dehydration, department sources said.

The elephant was administered glucose, and necessary antibiotics and vitamins to revive it. The elephant showed improvement in the condition and the officials are monitoring the progress, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿