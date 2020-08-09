Dehydrated elephant under treatment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 12-year old female elephant, lying fatigued in the Boluvampatti forest range on the outskirts, is being treated by the Forest Department officials.

The forest guards who are on the rounds early Sunday noticed the elephant lying unconscious and informed the senior forest department

officials.

Forest department veterinarian, Dr Prabu rushed to the spot and found the elephant fatigued due to dehydration, department sources said.

The elephant was administered glucose, and necessary antibiotics and vitamins to revive it. The elephant showed improvement in the condition and the officials are monitoring the progress, they said.