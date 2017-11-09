  • Download mobile app
Dishonour those in Panama and Paradise leak lists

by Madhu Agrawal

November 9, 2017

EMAIL TO THE EDITOR

The system in India unfortunately lacks pace unlike in Pakistan where economic-offenders highlighted in the Panama leaks and now in the Paradise one have been punished. Several Indian TV news-channels evidently had no option other than to ignore the important news after their owners were distinguished to be placed in Paradise-paper leaks even when they claim to be against black money.

With names of influential ones from all sectors, including politics, finding a place on the leak lists, there is hardly any possibility of quick punishment of these offenders. The Central Government can at least do a little by dishonouring all those figured in Panama and Paradise paper leaks by instant taking away from them national honours, including Padma awards, till they are cleared of the offences.

(The author of the column is MADHU AGRAWAL)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own.

