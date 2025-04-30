  • Download mobile app
30 Apr 2025, Edition - 3578, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Dive Into a Month of Mango Bliss at O by Tamara

Covai Post Network

April 30, 2025

Step into a tropical paradise of flavour at La Bella Vita, O by Tamara Coimbatore, where the king of fruits takes center stage.

Explore a variety of mango-based dishes with diverse flavours and textures during this special event, available from 12 PM to 9 PM. Guests can enjoy a selection of sweet and savoury mango dishes inspired by global cuisines.

Among the favourites are the popular creamy Alphonso mango cheesecake and refreshing mango smoothies. To elevate the mango experience, a curated collection of special mango-based mocktails will also be available.
Diners can savour a diverse array of pastries, snacks, and beverages, ensuring a delightful experience for every palate.

For reservations, contact +91 80655 1222

