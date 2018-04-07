09 Apr 2018, Edition - 1000, Monday
DMDK workers arrested
Covai Post Network
April 7, 2018
COIMBATORE: A total of 62 activists of DMDK were arrested on Saturday, for attempting to lay siege of BSNL office near the District Collectorate protesting against the Centre for failing to constitute Cauvery Management Board.
They workers raised slogans against the Centre and also Tamil Nadu Government for the delay in setting up the board. All of them were arrested, police said.