DMK-Cong combine did nothing to protect Sri Lankan Tamils

Ooty : Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam Thursday lashed out at DMK-Congress combine and held them responsible for the genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka.

These parties, which were governing India during the incident, did nothing to protect Tamils, Paneerselvam said while campaigning for the AIADMK candidate, Mr Thiagarajan, in Gudalur in Nilgiris District.

Five-members of DMK alliance partners, who were part of a committee, went to Sri Lanka and took valuable gifts from the then President, Mahinda Rajapaksha, he pointed out.

Paneerselvam gave credit to former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa for making Tamil Nadu a power-cut free state, while during the period of DMK there was power cut for many hours.

Meanwhile, a specially made campaign van for Paneerselvam overturned near Naduvattam. It was to take him to another campaign meeting.

The driver and another person sustained minor injuries, police said.