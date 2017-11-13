- Download mobile app
DMK legislator seeks proper maintenance of Coimbatore parks, street lights
Covai Post Network
November 13, 2017
DMK legislator N Karthik has urged the City Corporation to take steps for proper maintenance of street
lights and parks.
In a petition submitted personally to Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan today, he blamed the officials for poor maintenance of city parks.
Street lights, particularly the solar ones installed using the MLA fund, were very poorly maintained and hundreds of them were not functioning, he added.
Karthik also urged the Commissioner to implement various development works in many wards. Party senior office-bearers accompanied Singanallur MLA when he met Vijayakarthikeyan.