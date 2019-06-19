  • Download mobile app
20 Jun 2019
Coimbatore

DMK seeks minister’s resignation for water crisis

Covai Post Network

June 19, 2019

Coimbatore : About 400 DMK workers, including a local MLA, were arrested Wednesday, when they attempted to stage demonstration in front of Corporation Office, seeking resignation of Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani, attributing his failure to the water crisis being faced by Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore.

Led by party Singanallur MLA, N Karthik, along with former minister, Pongalur N Palanisamy, they raised slogans against the minister for his failure to create necessary infrastructure to store water.

Nearly 100 women carrying empty pots and holding placards like ‘provide drinking water’, raised slogans seeking regular water supply, which is now done only once in 15 to 20 days in majority of the areas.

The workers also demanded for cancellation of project awarded to French firm, Suez, for supplying 24 X 7 water, as the delay in digging and laying the pipeline was causing the drinking water crisis.

Since there was no permission for the demonstration, police arrested the workers, including the women, Kartik and Palanisamy.

