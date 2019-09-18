DMK students wing stage demo against public examinations

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : About 100 Students, belonging DMK Students Wing today staged a demonstration protesting against the public examination for 5th and 8th Standards.

The demonstration was led by Student wing joint convenor, Karate Veeramani, in which Singanallur MLA and Urban DMK secretary, N Karthik was also present.

The students raised slogans against Tamil Nadu government for its decision.

Later Veeramani said that this public examinations will have serious affect on the young minds. If the Government continued such anti-student schemes like NEET, the wing will have to intensify its agitation, he said.