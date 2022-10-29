“Doctors should be more forthcoming in providing information to patients”

Covai Post Network

It is important for doctors to maintain patient confidentiality and never undermine the trust the patients have in you, said Dr Ragu Ram, Founder Director and Consultant Surgeon, KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of PSG Institute of Medical Sciences , Dr Ram said, in India, doctors are equated with Gods. In Hindu Mythology, Lord Dhanvantari is considered the God of Medicine.

Patients confide secrets to the doctors, and as per the Hippocratic oath it is important for doctors to maintain confidentiality.

When treating patients, doing good must take the highest priority.

He highlighted that the entire practice of medicine revolves around one fundamental principle called ethics. No matter how good, great, intelligent, skilled, talented, knowledgeable or rich, one may be, at the end of the day, if he/she is not ethical in your approach to life, it means you have achieved nothing.

Medical practice has become a rat race. As long as you are ethical, the race is only for the rats.

A Doctor takes away the pain and sufferings of others by treating them. As a consequence, the doctor remains a continuous source of happiness for many people and their families.

Chasing the dream of becoming a doctor, is not just the pursuit of a great career, but a pursuit of happiness too.

Consider patient as a human being with feelings and emotions and not as a subject with an ailment. Most doctors are bad at giving information. This is presumably because they get no training as students in this important aspect of clinical practice. This deficiency should be corrected and competence tested before qualification to practise.It is a distinct art to talk medicine in the language of the non-medical man.

Listening is, in fact, more important than talking. In giving patients time, and in listening to them, doctors will find some of the real rewards of medicine.

Good Listening equals Good Diagnostic Weapon

Take up a Charitable initiative, give back to the community in more ways than one.

Graduates, remember that your parents were there for you when you needed them the most. Be there for them when they need you the most, he concluded , advising the budding doctors.