Doctors stage dharna at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital

Coimbatore : A group of Doctors, belonging to Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, today staged dharna on the premises of Coimabtore Medical College and Hospital here, seeking salary on par with Central Government doctors.

They raised slogans in support of their demand during the agitation.

The association earlier held a general body meeting of nearly 300 members from four districts of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Nilgiris districts with regard to future course of action.