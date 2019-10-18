  • Download mobile app
18 Oct 2019
Coimbatore

Doctors stage dharna at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital

Covai Post Network

October 18, 2019

Coimbatore : A group of Doctors, belonging to Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, today staged dharna on the premises of Coimabtore Medical College and Hospital here, seeking salary on par with Central Government doctors.

They raised slogans in support of their demand during the agitation.

The association earlier held a general body meeting of nearly 300 members from four districts of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Nilgiris districts with regard to future course of action.

