  • Download mobile app
18 Dec 2021, Edition - 2349, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Kangana Ranaut had earlier approached the HC seeking that the FIR registered against her to be quashed.
  • Ghana to fine airlines $3,500 for unvaccinated passengers
  • Governor Arif Mohammed Khan junks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s claims on VC postings
  • PM calls for free & open Indo-Pacific
Travel

Coimbatore

Dr Leema Rose Martin felicitated for contribution to women empowerment

Covai Post Network

December 18, 2021

Share

Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V.Senthil Balaji on Saturday felicitated RTN.AKS.Dr.Leema Rose Martin, Director of Martin Group of Companies for her contribution to the empowerment of women in Coimbatore.

RTN.AKS.Dr.Leema Rose Martin , Director of Martin Group of Companies provided Rs 10 lakhs to minority women’s empowerment. Following this, she was felicitated by Electricity Minister V.Senthil Balaj at an event held at Rathinam College, Coimbatore for providing. Coimbatore District Collector Dr GS Sameeran, Sub collector Ravi and Madhan Senthil, Chairman of Rathinam Group of Institutions are also present.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿