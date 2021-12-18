Dr Leema Rose Martin felicitated for contribution to women empowerment

Covai Post Network

Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V.Senthil Balaji on Saturday felicitated RTN.AKS.Dr.Leema Rose Martin, Director of Martin Group of Companies for her contribution to the empowerment of women in Coimbatore.

RTN.AKS.Dr.Leema Rose Martin , Director of Martin Group of Companies provided Rs 10 lakhs to minority women’s empowerment. Following this, she was felicitated by Electricity Minister V.Senthil Balaj at an event held at Rathinam College, Coimbatore for providing. Coimbatore District Collector Dr GS Sameeran, Sub collector Ravi and Madhan Senthil, Chairman of Rathinam Group of Institutions are also present.