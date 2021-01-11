Dry Days in January

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: The Collector of the Nilgiris Mrs.J.Innocent Divya has in a press note issued here on Monday stated that all the Indian Made Foreign Liquor shops of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and bars in the district should remain closed on January 15,26 and 28 in view of the observance of Thiruvalluvar Day, Republic Day and Vallalar Remembrance Day respectively.

Any one violating the government order will be dealt with stringently. He requested the public to report violations to the District Manager, TASMAC,Yedappalli,Coonoor Phone number 0423 -2234211 the Additional Superintendent of Police (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) 0423-2223802 or the Assistant Commissioner (Excise) 0423-2443693.