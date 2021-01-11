  • Download mobile app
11 Jan 2021
Coimbatore

Dry Days in January

Radhakrishnan D

January 11, 2021

Share

Udhagamandalam: The  Collector of the Nilgiris Mrs.J.Innocent Divya has in a press note issued here on Monday stated that all the Indian Made Foreign Liquor shops of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and bars  in the district should remain closed on January 15,26 and 28 in view of  the observance of Thiruvalluvar Day, Republic Day and Vallalar  Remembrance Day respectively.

Any one violating the government order will be dealt with stringently. He requested the public to report violations to the District Manager, TASMAC,Yedappalli,Coonoor Phone number 0423 -2234211 the Additional Superintendent of Police (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) 0423-2223802 or the Assistant Commissioner (Excise) 0423-2443693.

