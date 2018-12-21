  • Download mobile app
21 Dec 2018
Coimbatore

Duty of alumnus to help the alma mater in its growth

Covai Post Network

December 21, 2018

Coimbatore : The speakers at the two-day international workshop on “Endeavours in biotecnology Research and Career prospects-Alumnus perspective,” which began here Friday deliberated on the importance of alumni in the growth of institutions.

The workshop at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and organised at the Centre for Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (CPMBB) exhorted that it was the duty of alumni to help the alma mater in its growth.

In his inaugural address, CPMBB Founder Director,. S.R. Sreerangasamy emphasized the importance of modern biology, discovery of genome and growth of molecular biology.

He also emphasized the integration of biotechnology with other disciplines in future and asked alumni to help the institutions to grow.

Former CPMBB Director, Dr S Sadavisam deliberated the importance of alumni in the growth of institution and said that it was the duty of alumni to help the alma mater in its growth.

The CPMBB was established in 1990 to take up research in plants based on cues from the science of plant molecular biology.

Alumni from various parts of the world including UK, USA, Canada, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia as well as National organizations like Central Institute of Cotton Research and Defense Food Research Laboratory shared their research experience at the workshop, in which 437 scientists and students are attending.

It was decided to form a Society of Agricultural Biotechnology.

