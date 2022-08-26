Eaton’s plant in Coimbatore inaugurates its machining center of excellence

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE, India. Power management company Eaton announced the inauguration of its new machining center of excellence at the Eaton plant in Coimbatore, India. This enhancement to the facility will focus on diversified interconnect product lines for industrial, smart agriculture and satellite markets and will support future innovations and new technology implementations.

“India is key to the global growth strategy for our interconnect technologies business,” said Patrice Cavelier-Bros, senior vice president and general manager, Interconnect Technologies Division, Eaton. “We’re thrilled to grow our footprint with the expansion of our machine shop in Coimbatore and look forward to seeing how the advanced machining capabilities of the center of excellence can support our global customers. The plant has precision machining capabilities for various raw materials being used in aerospace, defense and industrial applications.”

C.R.G Sekaran, director, Interconnect Technologies Division, India, Eaton

shared, “The newly inaugurated machine center in Coimbatore is exclusive for machining operations to maximize utilization (overall equipment efficiency), and zero defect process (ZdP). And, it is in sync with industry best practices such as digitalization and industry 4.0 and reflects the feedback we’ve received from customers.”

At this new center, we have enhanced capabilities to fulfill end-to-end solutions for our customers – starting from design, development, manufacturing and the complete assembly.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.