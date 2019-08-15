Eco-friendly tricolours from Coimbatore corporation

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : As part of Independence Day celebrations, the City Corporation introduced eco-friendly bio-national flags.

These flags are on sale at the Green Shop attached to the corporation office building and are sold at Rs 2 for individuals and Rs 4 for decoration purposes, corporation sources said on Thursday.

About the making process, they said it was being made with waste cotton cloth and food colours used for sweet making and without any chemicals.

To make it more eco-friendly, each flag had seeds on it so that there is the possibility of them growing into trees, once the flags are thrown away.

The response to these flags has been tremendous, the sources added.

Separately, District Collector K Rajamani hoisted the tri-colour to mark the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in the district.

He distributed benefits of Rs 4.27 crore under welfare measures and honoured freedom fighters.

Similarly, Corporation Commissioner Sravanakumar Jathavat hoisted the national flag at his office.

He honored seven corporation staff, who had completed 25 years service and handed over Rs 2,000 to each of them.