  • Download mobile app
15 Aug 2019, Edition - 1493, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • The creation of CDS has been a long-pending recommendation of various committees on defence.
  • Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the national flag in Kashmir on the 73rd Independence Day.
  • Gujarat minister Vasan Ahir’s gaffe: Pays homage to Arun Jaitley
Travel

Coimbatore

Eco-friendly tricolours from Coimbatore corporation

Covai Post Network

August 15, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : As part of Independence Day celebrations, the City Corporation introduced eco-friendly bio-national flags.

These flags are on sale at the Green Shop attached to the corporation office building and are sold at Rs 2 for individuals and Rs 4 for decoration purposes, corporation sources said on Thursday.

About the making process, they said it was being made with waste cotton cloth and food colours used for sweet making and without any chemicals.

To make it more eco-friendly, each flag had seeds on it so that there is the possibility of them growing into trees, once the flags are thrown away.

The response to these flags has been tremendous, the sources added.

Separately, District Collector K Rajamani hoisted the tri-colour to mark the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in the district.

He distributed benefits of Rs 4.27 crore under welfare measures and honoured freedom fighters.

Similarly, Corporation Commissioner Sravanakumar Jathavat hoisted the national flag at his office.

He honored seven corporation staff, who had completed 25 years service and handed over Rs 2,000 to each of them.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿