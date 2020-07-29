EIA notification against farmers and common man: CPI

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu CPI Secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to reject the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020, as it was

totally against farmers and the common man.

The BJP-led Central government was trying to enact various bills, by exploiting the present pandemic situation, which are anti-people and the draft EIA 2020 is another one, which is totally against the farmers, Mutharasan told reporters here.

Urging the State government to oppose the notification, he said that the Government should also not accept the Electricity Amendment Bill, which again was against the interests of farmers.

The government was trying to throttle the voice of those who criticise and there was a fascist rule in India and AIADMK was supporting it, he said.

With regard to Covid-19 situation, Muthrarsan opined that if adequate precautionary measures,had been taken to check the spread, there would have been lesser loss of lives.

He said that that common people were most affected by the pandemic and the Centre should pay Rs.7,500 each to migrant workers as relief and Tamil Nadu government should provide Rs.5,000 relief to all the affected families.

Coming down heavily on AIADMK Government, Mutharasan alleged that it had not taken any action against those, who had attacked the CPI office in Chennai and made derogatory remarks against the party veteran R Nallakkanu.

Neither the Chief Minister nor the Deputy Chief Minister had opened their mouth against

the incidents.