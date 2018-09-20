  • Download mobile app

20 Sep 2018, Edition - 1164, Thursday

  • Meeting between EAM & Pakistani foreign minister to take place on the sidelines of UNGA: Raveesh Kumar, MEA
  • India today accepted the proposal on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York
  • Vatican accepts resignation of Bishop Franco Mulakkal
  • Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a Metro ride
  • J&K: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in the forest area in Sumlar of Bandipora
  • SC reserves order on Bhima Koregaon case
  • Big Development in SFI activist Abhimanyu murder case: Prime accused Arif Bin Salim has been taken into police custody
  • Bishop Franco Mulakkal reaches crime branch
  • Triple talaq law will make Muslim women fearless: Amit Shah
  • RSS has discarded chunks of Golwalkar’s thoughts: Mohan Bhagwat
Coimbatore

Elango elected as Chairman of SIMA CDRA

Covai Post Network

September 20, 2018

Coimbatore : R.Elango was today elected as Chairman of SIMA Cotton Development and Research Association (CDRA) for the year 2018-19.

R Ravichandran was elected as deputy chairman and G Venkatramachandran, as Vice-Chairman of the Association for the period at the 43rd Annual General Meeting held here.

SIMA CD&RA is a registered non-profit organization, established in 1974 by the textile mills in the Southern States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Pondicherry.

Its main objective is to promote the development of cotton farming for enhancing cotton production, productivity and fibre quality so that the raw cotton may be made available at reasonable price to the textile mills.

It supplements the efforts of the State and Central Governments and other agencies in promoting the increased production of quality cotton to meet the demands of the textile industry.

