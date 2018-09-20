Elango elected as Chairman of SIMA CDRA

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : R.Elango was today elected as Chairman of SIMA Cotton Development and Research Association (CDRA) for the year 2018-19.

R Ravichandran was elected as deputy chairman and G Venkatramachandran, as Vice-Chairman of the Association for the period at the 43rd Annual General Meeting held here.

SIMA CD&RA is a registered non-profit organization, established in 1974 by the textile mills in the Southern States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Pondicherry.

Its main objective is to promote the development of cotton farming for enhancing cotton production, productivity and fibre quality so that the raw cotton may be made available at reasonable price to the textile mills.

It supplements the efforts of the State and Central Governments and other agencies in promoting the increased production of quality cotton to meet the demands of the textile industry.