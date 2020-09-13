Elderly woman who fell in waterway rescued after 24 hours

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police today rescued an elderly woman from a waterway on Coimbatore-Palakkad highway, where she had slipped down some 24 hours ago.

Police patrol on the morning rounds heard a feeble human voice from the pathway near Navakkarai on the highway and noticed an old woman sitting on a stone.

The woman, about 75 years in appearance and shivering in cold, was brought up by police team and inquiry revealed that she fell down in the canal as the road was muddy and slippery, police said.

As she was not not able to give her whereabouts, police provided her new clothes and necessary food to rejuvenate, they said.

Police then sent her to the Government Hospital by an ambulance, where she is being treated.