Election work offer to ex-servicemen

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Ex-servicemen have been urged by the Nilgiris police to help in conducting the ensuing assembly elections in the district in a free and fair manner.

The Superintendent of Police,the Nilgiris Mr.R.Pandiarajan has pointed out that ex-servicemen have in many ways served the nation and the state elections scheduled to be held on April 6,2021 is yet another opportunity for them to stand by their country.

Stating that in all the earlier elections their contribution has been significant, he said that in the coming elections also much is expected of them.

Pointing out that for their election related work, they will be suitably compensated, he said that those interested can contact the Election Control Room at the District Police Office over telephone number 0423 2223055.