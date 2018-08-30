30 Aug 2018, Edition - 1143, Thursday
- The PNB fraud worth almost ₹14,000 crore dented the country’s banking system
- Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh promised a delegation of Kerala lawmakers maximum support and help to the state
- Rahul Gandhi may go on Mansarovar yatra from Sept 1
- Shutdown in valley over article 35 A controversy, day before hearing in SC, protests begin, curfew in downtown Srinagar
- One terrorist killed in Bandipore gunfight
Elephant kills tribal youth at Sembukarrai
August 30, 2018
Coimbatore : A 40-year-old tribal youth was trampled to death by an elephant at Sembukarrai on the outskirts in the early hours of today.
Murugesan was going to his field in the early hours, when an elephant standing on the way caught hold of him with its trunk and hurled him down, resulting in his instantaneous death, forest department sources said.
Officials, along with police, rushed to the spot and recovered the body.