30 Aug 2018, Edition - 1143, Thursday

Coimbatore

Elephant kills tribal youth at Sembukarrai

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2018

Coimbatore : A 40-year-old tribal youth was trampled to death by an elephant at Sembukarrai on the outskirts in the early hours of today.

Murugesan was going to his field in the early hours, when an elephant standing on the way caught hold of him with its trunk and hurled him down, resulting in his instantaneous death, forest department sources said.

Officials, along with police, rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

