  • Download mobile app
15 Sep 2020, Edition - 1890, Tuesday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Ayodhya Ram temple trust defrauded of Rs 6 lakh via cloned cheques
  • China ready to take conciliatory steps to de-escalate tensions at #LAC: Foreign minister Wang
  • Kangana Ranaut flight onboard chaos: DGCA finds violations, directs IndiGo to act against unruly passengers
Travel

Coimbatore

Elephant tramples 70 year old woman to death near Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 15, 2020

Coimbatore : A 70-year old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Pannimadai on the outskirts, in the early hours of today.

As usual the woman, Neelavathi was plucking flowers to go to nearby temple at Varapalayam around 5 AM, police said.

The woman noticed an elephant standing in the area and attempted to run for safety, However, the elephant chased her and lifted with its trunk and hurled down, police said.

She died on the spot and some passersby noticed the bleeding body and alerted police and forest department officials. who rushed to the scene.

Hearing about the incident, a large number of villagers rushed there and squatted on the main road with Neelavathi’s body.

The agitators wanted the administration and forest department officials to take immediate action to prevent the tresspass of elephant and also dig trench so that the elephants did not enter their area.

The officials managed to convince the villagers and assured to take action. As the villagers dispersed, the body was sent to Government Hospital here for postmortem.

Further investigations on, police added.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿