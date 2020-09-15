Elephant tramples 70 year old woman to death near Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 70-year old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Pannimadai on the outskirts, in the early hours of today.

As usual the woman, Neelavathi was plucking flowers to go to nearby temple at Varapalayam around 5 AM, police said.

The woman noticed an elephant standing in the area and attempted to run for safety, However, the elephant chased her and lifted with its trunk and hurled down, police said.

She died on the spot and some passersby noticed the bleeding body and alerted police and forest department officials. who rushed to the scene.

Hearing about the incident, a large number of villagers rushed there and squatted on the main road with Neelavathi’s body.

The agitators wanted the administration and forest department officials to take immediate action to prevent the tresspass of elephant and also dig trench so that the elephants did not enter their area.

The officials managed to convince the villagers and assured to take action. As the villagers dispersed, the body was sent to Government Hospital here for postmortem.

Further investigations on, police added.