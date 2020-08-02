Elephant tramples mentally deranged man to death

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Body of a middle aged man was found lying on the road near Mettupalayam, some 45 Kms from here, in the early hours of Sunday, reportedly trampled by a stray elephant.

On information the police along with forest

officials rushed to the spot on the, Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road and recovered the body which was sent to the Mettupalayam government hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the

man was mentally unsound and used to roam in the area during the night. Evidence,on the spot, revealed that the man could have been trampled to death by a stray elephant, police said.