Elephant undergoing treatment for abscess disappears into Anaikatti thickets

A 25-year old male elephant, which is under treatment for abscess on its left foreleg, disappeared into the jungles near Anaikatti

some 25 kms from here on the outskirts.

The villagers of Kondanur and Panapallam had informed the forest department about the movement of the elephant struggling to walk two days ago.

Department officials, along with forest veterinary surgeon N S Manoharan rushed to the area and provided fodder, fruits, salt and sugarcane, to reenergise it.

By using darts, necessary medicines and antibiotics were also administered to the elephant, which has injuries all over its body, since it was not not allowing any body to come near to it.

In what came as a shock to the officials who are camping in the area, the elephant was missing from the spot and returned to the jungles, department sources said.

Meanwhile, the department has decided to engage Kumki Pari to help the injured elephant in the hope that it may return tonight.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE : https://youtu.be/tRtwzefQWMw