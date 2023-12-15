  • Download mobile app
17 Dec 2023
ELGi Celebrates Commitment to Innovative, Energy-Efficient Compressed Air Solutions at Technology Day, 2023

Covai Post Network

December 15, 2023

Elgi Equipments Limited (BSE: 522074 NSE:ELGIEQUIP),one of the world’s leading air compressor manufacturers, marked another milestone in advancing technology and innovation at the 6th edition of Technology Day 2023, held at the Le Meridien, Coimbatore.

Technology Day celebrates ELGi’s commitment to advancing futuristic technology while continuously creating energy-efficient compressed air solutions to minimize emissions and enhance our customers’ competitive advantage.

The signature initiative saw over 200 attendees, including ELGi employees and industry representatives, gather to witness the unveiling of cutting-edge developments in the realm of compressed air. The technology team’s contributions and complex engineering achievements were applauded during the event, amid technology presentations, knowledge-sharing sessions, and an impressive product display.

