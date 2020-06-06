Encroached buildings on Muthannan Kulam in Coimbatore, being demolished

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The City Corporation today started demolishing the houses and illegal buildings constructed on the bank of Muthannam Pond off Thadagam Road in R S Puram area.

The corporation had already sent notices to the 1,500 families staying on the banks as part of developing tourist spots under Smart City Project and allotted alternate houses in various places in and around the city.

Nearly 700 houses were demolished some six months ago after providing them houses in Keeranatham, Malumichampatti and Kapikadai by Slum Clearance Board.

The corporation has issued tokens to the residents and accordingly started demolishing majority of the remaining 992 houses, where the families were staying for the past 90 years.

Due to political intervention, some house owners refused to vacate the area citing their business in city area. However, Corporation took strict stand and started demolishing the house.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent any eventualities.