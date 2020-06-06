  • Download mobile app
06 Jun 2020, Edition - 1789, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19: 9,600 cases in a day, India’s daily count world’s 3rd highest
  • No power to direct private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free, Centre tells SC
  • Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843 including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department
Travel

Coimbatore

Encroached buildings on Muthannan Kulam in Coimbatore, being demolished

Covai Post Network

June 6, 2020

Coimbatore : The City Corporation today started demolishing the houses and illegal buildings constructed on the bank of Muthannam Pond off Thadagam Road in R S Puram area.

The corporation had already sent notices to the 1,500 families staying on the banks as part of developing tourist spots under Smart City Project and allotted alternate houses in various places in and around the city.

Nearly 700 houses were demolished some six months ago after providing them houses in Keeranatham, Malumichampatti and Kapikadai by Slum Clearance Board.

The corporation has issued tokens to the residents and accordingly started demolishing majority of the remaining 992 houses, where the families were staying for the past 90 years.

Due to political intervention, some house owners refused to vacate the area citing their business in city area. However, Corporation took strict stand and started demolishing the house.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent any eventualities. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿