31 Aug 2018, Edition - 1144, Friday

Travel

Coimbatore

English couple becomes first to charter Nilgiris train at Rs 3L

Covai Post Network

August 31, 2018

Coimbatore : A couple from England became the first to charter the special train on Nilgiris Mountain Railway, introduced by Salem Division of Southern Railway, today.

The duo paid about Rs 3 lakh for the travel from Mettupalayam to Udhgamandalam to spend their honeymoon.

As part of promoting hill tourism, Railway Board had approved operation of a charter special train on full tariff rate and Graham
William Lynn and Silviya Plasic became the first to avail of this, railway sources said.

The couple had requested the Indian Railway catering and TourismCorporation in Ernakulam to organise the journey. The train left Mettupalayam at 9.10 am and reached Ooty by 2.40 pm. The two were greeted at Mettupalayam and Coonoor and Ooty by station managers.

The train, with three coaches, has seating capacity of 143 in different classes.

