Estate worker trampled to death by elephant at Pandalur

Ooty : A middle-aged estate worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Pandalur, some 80 kms from here, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the worker in a tea estate, Karuppaiah, had gone out to answer nature’s call, when the elephant, standing near a bush, suddenly chased and attacked him, killing him on the spot..

The officials from both forest and police departments rushed to the spot and took his body to the Government Hospital in Gudalur for postmortem, they said.