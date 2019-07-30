  • Download mobile app
30 Jul 2019, Edition - 1477, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SP protests against UP government demanding free and fair probe
  • Trouble for Kamal Nath’s kin Ratul Puri as IT attaches properties worth Rs 254 crore.
  • Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Unnao accident case.
Travel

Coimbatore

Estate worker trampled to death by elephant at Pandalur

Covai Post Network

July 30, 2019

Ooty : A middle-aged estate worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Pandalur, some 80 kms from here, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the worker in a tea estate, Karuppaiah, had gone out to answer nature’s call, when the elephant, standing near a bush, suddenly chased and attacked him, killing him on the spot..

The officials from both forest and police departments rushed to the spot and took his body to the Government Hospital in Gudalur for postmortem, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿