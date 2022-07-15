Covai Post Network





The Department of Information Technology, Karpagam College of Engineering, organised an Alumni talk on Exploring Various Branches of Astronomy and Book Launching Ceremony recently.

The Book titled on “Exploring Various Branches of Astronomy” was released and first copy of the book has been received by Professor R.S.Balasubramanium(Director/ Karpagam College of Engineering). Ms.Kanchana Munirathinam, resource person started the session with role of coding skills in companies to accomplish the current situation. She also discussed the various features and ideas in Information Technology domains with the students.

She concluded with a note that if they stay focused on one domain, they will be successful in the future.

The participants are actively engaged with the resource person, showed a significant interest in the topic, and provided feedback stating that it was very beneficial for their careers.