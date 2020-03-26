Extend property tax paying date to June 30

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 26 : DMK MLA N Karthik today urged the City Corporation to extend the last date to pay the property tax till June 30, instead of March 31.

With the entire administration are busy fighting the Coronavirus scare across the Country and also Tamil Nadu and has ordered to stay at home as a preventive measure, all tax payers were seriously affected.

The Corporation has started announcing through public addressing system to pay the property tax by this month end and issued notices also, he said.

As the Centre has extended the date to file the GST and Income Tax returns to June 30, considering the situation the Corporation should follow suit and extend the date after consulting Tamil Nadu Government, Karthik said.

In a statement, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi General Secretary, E R Eswaran said that the Government should take steps to instill confidence

among the Small and Medium industries who bore the brunt of the lockdown due to Coronavirus across the country.

These industries have to face a serious situation after the lock down period, as they were depending on the monthly turnover, buying and paying for the raw materials in the first three weeks and paying salary to the workers with

the income in the last week, he said.

Considering the hardship to be faced by the industries, the Government should immediately announce a financial package and instill confidence among them, Eswaran said.