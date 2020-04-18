  • Download mobile app
Extension of parcel trains services upto Shoranur.

Covai Post Network

April 18, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : With heavy demand, Southern Railway has extended the services of two pairs of daiily Parcel Special services and revised the stoppages and timings. 

T.No.00653 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Parcel Special service (Daily) has now been extended  up to Shoranur effective from tomorrow. 

The details of stoppages and arrival/departure timings
     
Departure from Dr MGR Chennai Central – 08.00 hrs (Daily)  Stoppages at Jolarpettai (12.30/12.35), Karuppur (14.55/15.40), Salem
(15.50/16.00),  Erode ( 17.15/17.25), Uttukuli (17.50/18.00), Tiruppur (18.35/18.45), Coimbatore (19.45/19.55), Palakkad ( 21.05/21.15) and
arrival at Shoranur at 10.15 PM the same day.

In the return direction, T.No.00654 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Parcel Special service will now commence ex.Shoranur effective from tomorrow.

The details of stoppages and arrival/departure timings:
     
Departure from Shoranur – 3.30 hrs (Daily) Stoppages at Palakkad (04.25/04.35), Coimbatore (05.50/06.00), Tiruppur (06.45/07.05),
Uttukuli (07.20/07.30), Erode (08.10/09.10), Salem (10.10/10.20),Karuppur (10.45/11.30), Jolarpettai (12.45/12.50) and arrival at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.45 PM the same day.

These trains are operated in view of COVID-19 outbreak to help reach medical essentials to various places. These  serve  for the movement of medicines, medical equipments, masks, food items, food products, Stationeries, Couriers and other
medical essentials in the hour of need.

Salem Division of Southern Railway is running Parcel Van Special Trains for  mass quick transportation across the nation for the  customers including State governments ande Industrial houses, companies, organizations, individuals are benefited by this extended rail services of Southern Railway. 

