Extension of parcel trains services upto Shoranur.

Coimbatore : With heavy demand, Southern Railway has extended the services of two pairs of daiily Parcel Special services and revised the stoppages and timings.

T.No.00653 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Parcel Special service (Daily) has now been extended up to Shoranur effective from tomorrow.

The details of stoppages and arrival/departure timings



Departure from Dr MGR Chennai Central – 08.00 hrs (Daily) Stoppages at Jolarpettai (12.30/12.35), Karuppur (14.55/15.40), Salem

(15.50/16.00), Erode ( 17.15/17.25), Uttukuli (17.50/18.00), Tiruppur (18.35/18.45), Coimbatore (19.45/19.55), Palakkad ( 21.05/21.15) and

arrival at Shoranur at 10.15 PM the same day.

In the return direction, T.No.00654 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Parcel Special service will now commence ex.Shoranur effective from tomorrow.

The details of stoppages and arrival/departure timings:



Departure from Shoranur – 3.30 hrs (Daily) Stoppages at Palakkad (04.25/04.35), Coimbatore (05.50/06.00), Tiruppur (06.45/07.05),

Uttukuli (07.20/07.30), Erode (08.10/09.10), Salem (10.10/10.20),Karuppur (10.45/11.30), Jolarpettai (12.45/12.50) and arrival at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.45 PM the same day.

These trains are operated in view of COVID-19 outbreak to help reach medical essentials to various places. These serve for the movement of medicines, medical equipments, masks, food items, food products, Stationeries, Couriers and other

medical essentials in the hour of need.

Salem Division of Southern Railway is running Parcel Van Special Trains for mass quick transportation across the nation for the customers including State governments ande Industrial houses, companies, organizations, individuals are benefited by this extended rail services of Southern Railway.