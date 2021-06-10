  • Download mobile app
10 Jun 2021, Edition - 2158, Thursday
Coimbatore

Farm Sector gets lion’s share of Nilgiris Credit Plan

Covai Post Network

June 10, 2021

Udhagamandalam : The farm sector gets the lion’s share,in the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for the Nilgiris,for 2021-22.

This was revealed by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya after she launched the plan here today.

The total outlay for the year, as prepared by the Lead Bank is Rs.3850.45 crores.It is Rs.375.45 crores more than last year representing an increase of 10.80 percent.

Of this agriculture and allied activities has been set aside Rs.2722.50 crores.While small and medium industries will get Rs.485.10 crores other priority sectors will benefit by Rs.642.85 crores.

Ms.Divya urged the bankers to identify,without delay, eligible persons for disbursement of loans.

Among those present were the Director,Mahalir Thittam,Mr.Babu,the Joint Director of Horticulture Mr.Sivasubramaniam Samraj,the lead Bank Manager Mr.Sathya Raja and the General Manager,District Industries Centre Mr.Shanmuga Siva.

﻿